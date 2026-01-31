Senegal says it will appeal CAF sanctions imposed after AFCON final chaos

Senegal said it plans to appeal a decision by the Confederation of African Football to suspend its coach Pape Thiaw for five matches and fine him $100,000.

CAF’s disciplinary board on Thursday also imposed two-match suspensions on forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

Senegal’s football federation was fined $615,000 over the team’s conduct and the behaviour of its supporters.

The ruling follows chaotic scenes late in its Africa Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco earlier this month.

Thiaw encouraged his players to leave the pitch after a Senegal goal was disallowed - triggering a 14-minute stoppage in play.

CAF ruled that the coach’s conduct was “unsporting” and brought “the game into disrepute”. Senegal went on to win the match in stoppage time

Following the announcement, Senegal’s sports minister said it would do everything it can “to mitigate this sanction”.

The Senegalese Football Federation can appeal the ruling either before a CAF commission or the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Morocco’s attempt to have the match result overturned because of the walk-off was dismissed by the body’s disciplinary committee.

The bans for Thiaw and the two players relate to CAF matches only and will not impact the team’s preparation for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.