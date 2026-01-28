Burkina Faso votes to join Vienna Convention as it continues path toward nuclear power

Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso’s Transitional Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday to join the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage.
It’s a significant step towards realizing Ouagadougou’s plans to build a nuclear reactor.
The Convention sets a legal framework regulating civil liability in case of nuclear damage.
In June, the West African nation signed a deal with Russia to build a nuclear power plant.
It’s an opportunity for Burkina’s ruling junta to boost energy capacity and improve energy security in the country.
Russia’s state-owned nuclear company Rostaom has signed around 20 nuclear energy partnerships across Africa.
