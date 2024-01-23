Egypt begins construction for first nuclear power plant "El Dabaa"

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Tuesday that his country and Russia are on "a new brilliant page". He made the comment during a foundation laying ceremony for Egypt's first nuclear plant.

El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant will be built with Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

El-Sissi said during the ceremony that El Dabaa will represent another positive development in Russian and Egyptian relations.

He referenced the global energy "crisis" and supply chain issues as reasons for "reviving Egypt's peaceful nuclear program."

"It contributes in providing safe, cheap and sustainable energy that helps in reducing our dependency on fossil fuel and avoiding the fluctuation in its prices," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized his country's commitment to modern industries and bilateral cooperations.

"We will contribute to the creation of modern industries, qualified jobs, and the solution of social issues. We will do this together, since the new energy system allows us to do all this. This is truly a flagship project in the best traditions of our bilateral cooperation," Putin said during the ceremony via video-link.

Putin also said he was in "constant contact" with the Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

"In particular, we exchange opinions and coordinate stances in connection with the tragic development of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," Putin said.

A senior Egyptian official recently said Egypt and Qatar, which have brokered past agreements between Israel and Hamas, are developing a multi-stage proposal to try to bridge gaps in the process.

The proposal would include ending the war, releasing the hostages and putting forth a vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Putin also highlighted Russia and Egypt work on the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area.

He also said Russia supported the desire of Egypt to become a full member of BRICS, the intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

El-Sissi said during the meeting that the foundation laying represented a "new brilliant page on the path of close cooperation between Egypt and the Russian Federation".