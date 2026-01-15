Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Madagascar military receives equipment and training from Russia

Rebel soldiers lead the convoy bringing opposition leader Andry Rajoelina to a rally in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Tuesday March 17, 2009.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2009 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Madagascar

As Madagascar continues its political transition after the ouster of the previous government, it is strengthening cooperation with Russia.

Moscow is supplying military equipment to the Indian Ocean nation and has sent a delegation to train armed forces in its use, the Malagasy presidency said on Wednesday.

The training will cover different types of equipment. Various military units based in the capital Antananarivo will take part.

The presidency said it is willing to work with all countries but said historically Madagascar has sourced its military equipment from Russia.

The country has been in political transition since October when a coup d’etat forced out then-president Andre Rajoelina after weeks of youth-led protests over power and water shortages.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..