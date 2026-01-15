Madagascar military receives equipment and training from Russia

As Madagascar continues its political transition after the ouster of the previous government, it is strengthening cooperation with Russia.

Moscow is supplying military equipment to the Indian Ocean nation and has sent a delegation to train armed forces in its use, the Malagasy presidency said on Wednesday.

The training will cover different types of equipment. Various military units based in the capital Antananarivo will take part.

The presidency said it is willing to work with all countries but said historically Madagascar has sourced its military equipment from Russia.

The country has been in political transition since October when a coup d’etat forced out then-president Andre Rajoelina after weeks of youth-led protests over power and water shortages.