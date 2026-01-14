Welcome to Africanews

Egypt urges end to Sudan 'bloodshed' during peace coordination meeting in Cairo

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty speaks during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, 5 August 2024  
By Rédaction Africanews

Egypt

Egypt called for an end to the bloodshed in Sudan during the fifth Consultative Meeting on Enhancing Coordination of Peace Initiatives and Efforts for Sudan on Wednesday.

The talks, held in Cairo and chaired by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, brought together regional and international partners.

These included representatives for the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Alongside Egypt, they are members of the Quad, coordinating efforts to end the war in Sudan.

In a statement, Egypt’s foreign minister reiterated his country’s commitment to preserve Sudan's unity and territorial integrity.

Abdelatty "stressed the gravity of the current situation and its serious repercussions for regional peace and security."

He also called for a humanitarian truce, a ceasefire and a political process that safeguards Sudan’s institutions.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also discussed the situation in Sudan with US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos on Wednesday. Sisi "expressed his appreciation for the US President's keenness to ending the war in Sudan," according to a statement.

The war in Sudan reached its 1 000th day on Friday. According to the United Nations, it remains the world’s worst ongoing humanitarian crisis.

