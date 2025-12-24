Sudan's health system faces total collapse as war grinds on

Pain and suffering continue unabated in Sudan after years of civil war and widespread destruction.

As the army consolidates control, some residents have begun returning to the capital, Khartoum, hoping to rebuild their lives. However, the humanitarian crisis is deepening.

Alongside severe food shortages, the collapse of the health system is pushing civilians to the brink.

Authorities are unable to provide adequate support, and a functioning healthcare network is largely absent. Many people are struggling to access even the most basic medical treatment.

Aid organizations are playing a vital role in keeping limited services alive. Speaking to TRT, Sudanese doctor Omar al Derdiri said the health system is currently being sustained almost entirely through volunteer efforts.

Meanwhile, the rise in infectious diseases across Khartoum is placing further strain on already overwhelmed facilities.

The lack of medical equipment remains a critical problem.

Perhaps the most devastating loss is at the Burri Health Center, where the dialysis unit -once a lifeline for kidney failure patients- has completely ceased operations.

The ongoing civil war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced more than 14 million people, leaving Sudan facing one of the world’s most severe humanitarian emergencies.