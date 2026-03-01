Goma's iconic Amani Festival relocates to Lubumbashi

For years, the Amani Festival has come to define Goma's cultural scene. But not this year. The emblematic event has found a new, temporary home.

Due to insecurity, the 11th edition of Amani festival will be held in Lubumbashi, southern DR Congo from April 10 to 12, 2026.

“We are aware that there are several constraints the festival would face if it were organized in Goma, notably cancellations by artists who cannot travel to a zone that is not under Kinshasa’s control. So we believe this is among the reasons why the festival has been relocated,” saidAugustin Mosange, director of the Goma Cultural Center.

Created in 2014, the Amani Festival has become a powerful symbol of peaceful co-existence in eastern part of Congo, where dozens of armed group wreak havoc.

Amani embodies the commitment of a youth determined to make peace over war. This year, its absence in Goma leaves a bitter taste for many residents.

“It is certainly a disappointment, a small disappointment, but we know it is also a way for the festival to survive despite the insecurity experienced here in the east of the country,” said David Kas, a resident.

Since January 2025, Goma, capital of North Kivu province, has been under the control of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Launched in 2014 in Goma, the Amani Festival celebrates peace and living together.

Each year, it brings together artists from the city, from across Africa, and beyond, attracting several thousand spectators.

Despite its relocation to Lubumbashi, the spirit of the festival remains intact: to promote culture as a lever for peace and hope in a region where war has too long tried to silence the voices of youth.