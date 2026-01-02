Sudan train before facing Senegal in Africa Cup of Nations

The day before facing Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations, Sudan geared up by training in Tangiers.

The team secured their spot in the knockout stages as one of the best four third-place teams.

They beat Equatorial Guinea in their second group E match, and had defeats against Algeria and Burkina Faso.

The last time Sudan won the tournament was back in 1970. They have never won against 2021 champions Senegal, who won Group D with two victories against Botswana and Benin.

The winner of the clash will go up against Tunisia or Mali in Tangiers later this month on January 9th.