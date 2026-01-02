Gerard Piqué explores Algiers as Kings League expands to Algeria

Former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Piqué has visited Algeria, touring historic landmarks in the capital Algiers alongside Algerian content creator and influencer Hachemi Sabi, widely known as HMI. The visit has sparked strong interest among football fans and social media users in the country.

Piqué, who retired from professional football in 2022, is the founder of the Kings League, a fast-paced seven-a-side football competition that mixes traditional football with entertainment, interactive rules and digital content creation. One of the league’s defining features is fan participation, with several rules shaped through online voting.

Hachemi Sabi, a prominent Algerian influencer, plays a key role in the project as president of the Algerian team that officially joined the Kings League in December.

The visit is seen as a sign of the league’s growing global appeal and Algeria’s rising profile in digital football entertainment, blending sport, culture and new media.