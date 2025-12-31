Welcome to Africanews

AFCON 2025: Nigeria perfect as knockout picture sharpens

AFCON   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

CAN 2025

The Africa Cup of Nations group stage moved closer to its conclusion as Groups C and D wrapped up decisive final matches, with qualification places and knockout pairings taking shape across Morocco.

Already assured of top spot, Nigeria completed a flawless Group C campaign with a 3–1 win over Uganda in Fez. Despite resting key players, the Super Eagles dominated, with Raphael Onyedika scoring twice to seal a perfect nine points from three matches. Nigeria now march confidently into the Round of 16, while Uganda exit the tournament.

Elsewhere in the group, Tanzania held Tunisia to a 1–1 draw, a result that sent both sides through as best third-place finishers, eliminating Angola and setting Tanzania up for a daunting knockout clash with hosts Morocco.

In Group D, heavyweights Senegal and DR Congo underlined their credentials with commanding 3–0 victories, Senegal topping the group on goal difference. Outsiders Benin also progressed despite defeat, earning a tough Round of 16 meeting with Egypt.

Off the pitch, cities like Fez added colour and culture to the tournament atmosphere, as AFCON 2025 continues to build momentum heading into the knockout stage.

