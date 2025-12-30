Nigeria aim for perfect group finish as Uganda chase AFCON survival

Nigeria are targeting a flawless Group C campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations when they face Uganda in their final group match on Tuesday, with the Super Eagles already assured of a place in the knockout stages.

After opening the tournament with a 2–1 victory over Tanzania, Nigeria followed up with an impressive 3–2 win against Tunisia, racing into a three-goal lead before withstanding a late comeback. The results leave Nigeria top of the group with six points from two matches.

The Super Eagles have been preparing away from the spotlight in Fez, Morocco, a choice head coach Éric Chelle says has helped his squad stay fully focused. “I think this is the best town for us because we heard nothing, we see nothing, we are only focused on our group and the game,” Chelle said, adding that the calm environment has allowed the team to concentrate on its game plan.

With qualification secured, Chelle is expected to rotate his squad as Nigeria look to maintain momentum heading into the knockout rounds.

Uganda, meanwhile, face a must-win scenario. Paul Put’s side lost their opener to Tunisia before drawing with Tanzania, a match in which they missed a last-minute penalty. Uganda must beat Nigeria and hope Tunisia fail to win against Tanzania to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Despite the challenge, Uganda coach Paul Put remains optimistic. “We are facing a good team who were finalists of the last AFCON edition,” he said. “It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be difficult, but in football everything is possible.”

As Nigeria chase perfection, Uganda will be playing for survival in what promises to be a decisive Group C encounter.