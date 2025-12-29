2025 Africa Cup of Nations: A complete overview of the group stage

CAN 2025
The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Morocco, promises to be an intense and highly competitive tournament. After the first few matchdays of the group stage, several teams have already established a strong position to qualify, while the battle for the round of 16 remains wide open in other groups.
Egypt in a good position before its last match
The Egyptian national team, led by Hossam Hassan, plays its final group stage match against Angola. The Pharaohs have had a strong run so far and are among the favorites to advance to the next round.
Group standings after the first matchdays
Group A
The host country benefits from home advantage and occupies first place, although qualification is still open.
- Morocco : 4 points
- Mali : 2 points
- Zambia : 2 points
- Comoros : 1 point
Group B
Egypt clearly dominates its group thanks to two consecutive victories. The battle remains tight for the second qualifying spot.
- Egypt : 6 points
- South Africa : 3 points
- Zimbabwe : 1 point
- Angola : 1 point
Group C
Nigeria confirms its status as favorite, while Tunisia still needs to secure its qualification.
- Nigeria : 6 points
- Tunisia : 3 points
- Uganda : 1 point
- Tanzania : 1 point
Group D
Group D is one of the most balanced, with two teams tied for first place.
- Senegal : 4 points
- DR Congo : 4 points
- Benin : 3 points
- Botswana : 0 points
Group E
Algeria is impressing with a flawless run and clearly dominates its group.
- Algeria : 6 points
- Burkina Faso : 3 points
- Sudan : 3 points
- Equatorial Guinea : 0 points
Group F
The fight is very close between Ivory Coast and Cameroon, while Mozambique remains in ambush.
- Ivory Coast : 4 points
- Cameroon : 4 points
- Mozambique : 3 points
- Gabon : 0 points
A suspenseful group stage
This group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations confirms the high level of the competition, with several evenly matched games and minimal gaps in the standings. The final matches will be decisive in determining the teams that qualify for the round of 16 and promise plenty of intensity and suspense.
01:52
Zambia and Morocco brace for high-stakes AFCON group clash
03:00
AFCON 2025 heats up as Morocco, Egypt shine and fan zones come alive
00:37
AFCON 2025: Fans praise Morocco's organizational qualities
02:22
Adebayor slams Liverpool, Carragher for 'incredible disrespect' of Mo Salah
Go to video
Morocco gears up for crucial clash with Mali in Group A
01:06
AFCON 2025: South Africa and Egypt to face off in Group B tie