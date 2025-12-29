Welcome to Africanews

2025 Africa Cup of Nations: A complete overview of the group stage

Ivory Coast's Ghislain Konan is challenged by Cameroon's Christian Bassogog during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Ivory Coast and Cameroon, in Marrakec   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

CAN 2025

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Morocco, promises to be an intense and highly competitive tournament. After the first few matchdays of the group stage, several teams have already established a strong position to qualify, while the battle for the round of 16 remains wide open in other groups.

Egypt in a good position before its last match

The Egyptian national team, led by Hossam Hassan, plays its final group stage match against Angola. The Pharaohs have had a strong run so far and are among the favorites to advance to the next round.

Group standings after the first matchdays

Group A

The host country benefits from home advantage and occupies first place, although qualification is still open.

  • Morocco : 4 points
  • Mali : 2 points
  • Zambia : 2 points
  • Comoros : 1 point

Group B

Egypt clearly dominates its group thanks to two consecutive victories. The battle remains tight for the second qualifying spot.

  • Egypt : 6 points
  • South Africa : 3 points
  • Zimbabwe : 1 point
  • Angola : 1 point

Group C

Nigeria confirms its status as favorite, while Tunisia still needs to secure its qualification.

  • Nigeria : 6 points
  • Tunisia : 3 points
  • Uganda : 1 point
  • Tanzania : 1 point

Group D

Group D is one of the most balanced, with two teams tied for first place.

  • Senegal : 4 points
  • DR Congo : 4 points
  • Benin : 3 points
  • Botswana : 0 points

Group E

Algeria is impressing with a flawless run and clearly dominates its group.

  • Algeria : 6 points
  • Burkina Faso : 3 points
  • Sudan : 3 points
  • Equatorial Guinea : 0 points

Group F

The fight is very close between Ivory Coast and Cameroon, while Mozambique remains in ambush.

  • Ivory Coast : 4 points
  • Cameroon : 4 points
  • Mozambique : 3 points
  • Gabon : 0 points

A suspenseful group stage

This group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations confirms the high level of the competition, with several evenly matched games and minimal gaps in the standings. The final matches will be decisive in determining the teams that qualify for the round of 16 and promise plenty of intensity and suspense.

