No weak teams at AFCON, Egypt's head coach says ahead of Angola match

Egypt players celebrate after Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa, Agadir, Morocco, Dec. 26, 2025   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

As Egypt readies to take on Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, the team’s head coach has played down expectations of victory, saying that there’s no such things as a sure win at the continental tournament.

"There is nothing called an easy team in Africa. They develop very fast due to the presence of the players in the European leagues and across the whole world," Hossam Hassan told reporters on Sunday.

"Even the ones not playing in Europe, they play for our brother nations in the Arabian leagues. We played two matches in the group, I need someone to tell me which team is weak? I didn't see a weak team in any of the groups. Results no one would expect.”

Egypt is captained by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and has already qualified for AFCON’s knockout stages. A win against Angola would see the squad top Group B.

AFCON 2025

Twenty-four teams from across Africa are competing at AFCON 2025. The tournament is organised by the Confederation of African Football and this 35th edition is hosted by Morocco for the second time.

The tournament started on 21 December and its 52 matches will take place in nine new or newly renovated stadiums across eight cities.

The tournament final will be played on 18 January in Rabat.

