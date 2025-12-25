AFCON 2025: South Africa and Egypt to face off in Group B tie

Egypt and South Africa both opened their Group B campaigns at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 with 2–1 victories, defeating Zimbabwe and Angola respectively.

The two sides meet at the Grande Stade d’Agadir on 26 December, with kick-off scheduled for 16h00 local time (15h00 GMT). This will be their fourth meeting at AFCON finals, having previously clashed in 1996, 1998 and 2019.

Of their previous AFCON meetings Egypt have two wins and South Africa one victory.

Their last AFCON meeting in 2019 saw South Africa eliminate hosts Egypt in Cairo, with a 1-0 win in the Round of 16. Thembinkosi Lorch scoring the game winner for Bafana Bafana in the 85th minute.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan featured in the 1998 final when they defeated South Africa 2-0 in Burkina Faso.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos, lead Cameroon to the AFCON title in 2017 defeating Egypt in the final 2-1 in Libreville.