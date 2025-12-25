Mali's Cultural and Artistic Biennial gets underway in Timbuktu

The Mali Cultural and Artistic Biennial is underway in Timbuktu, showcasing artists, performers and designers from across the country.

For the first time since its creation, the Mali Cultural and Artistic Biennial, founded in the aftermath of independence, is being held in Timbuktu, in the north of the country.

One of the oldest cities on the African continent, nicknamed the ‘City of 333 Saints,’ Timbuktu is a centre of learning, spirituality and culture.

Twenty delegations from all regions of Mali are competing in five artistic disciplines.

Singer Tinazoum Cissé, known as Daïcha, represents the Taoudéni region in northern Mali, a predominantly Arabic-speaking area.

Her performance of the song "Ai Ouladna “ was warmly applauded by the audience.

"I came to the Biennale to sing and to make myself known," Cissé says. "I chose the profession of artist to get ahead in life and to do good for my parents. I work on my art with great determination. My voice is my strength. And I want to win the Biennale prize."

Mali Cultural and Artistic Biennial 2025 Sasha Gankin Africanews

Mali's future

Another notable voice: Awa Demba Samaké, a music lover and medical student.

She was selected to represent the district of Bamako, with a solo specially composed for the competition by musician Djimi Dramé.

“What the Biennale can say is very important for us artists," Samaké says. "This encourages us to sing positive lyrics; we don't sing just anything, especially not things that could disappoint our families or our country.

"I am also very proud to participate in the Biennale, because I want to be like all the famous stars who got their start through the Biennale.

"Quite simply because it is us, the children, who are the future of this country."

Mali Cultural and Artistic Biennial 2025 Sasha Gankin Africanews

Made in Timbuktu

At nightfall, the iconic Flame of Peace monument is transformed into an open-air stage, hosting shows and parades. Fashion has a prominent place in this edition of the festival.

Boubacar AG Midaye, founder of the Mida Style brand, embodies the new generation of African designers. His creations blend tradition and modernity, inspired by the Tuareg aesthetics of northern Mali, while using fabrics from the south of the country.

"The Biennale is also about the regional economy," Midaye says. "All the models you see on the catwalk today were trained by us, right here in Timbuktu. The aim is to promote Made in Timbuktu, to shine a spotlight on these young fashion enthusiasts and inspire them to follow this path."

The awards ceremony for Mali's Cultural and Artistic Biennale will be held Sunday, 28 December, in Timbuktu.