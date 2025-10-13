Timbuktu marks 700 years of iconic Mosque with community celebration and restoration

In the heart of Timbuktu, hundreds of residents gathered in a powerful display of unity and heritage, coming together to replaster the Djingarey Ber Mosque, an annual tradition that this year carries special significance. The mosque, built in 1325 by Emperor Mansa Musa, marks its 700th anniversary in 2025.

Constructed from banco, a sun-dried earth material, the Djingarey Ber Mosque is one of the oldest earthen buildings in continuous use in Africa. Its unique Sahelian architecture earned it UNESCO World Heritage status in 1989. However, in 2012, the mosque and other historic sites in Timbuktu were added to UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger following the occupation of the city by armed Islamist groups who damaged several monuments.

“This year is exceptional,” said Bilal Mahamane Traoré, spokesperson of Timbuktu’s traditional masons’ guild. “It coincides with the 700th anniversary, and we’re performing the same ritual to ensure the mosque’s durability.”

The celebration blended restoration with reflection. “It’s a cultural and social celebration,” said Issaka Nazoum, president of the Timbuktu Regional Council. “Everyone participates women, youth, elders, it’s also a way to teach the next generation.”

Organizers say combining the annual replastering with the anniversary celebration reinforces the mosque’s resilience.

From centuries of faith to moments of crisis, Timbuktu’s people continue to protect their heritage keeping history alive, one handful of earth at a time.