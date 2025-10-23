Designer Alphadi returns to Timbuktu with a “Caravan of Peace”

Renowned Nigerien designer Alphadi, celebrated across Africa as the “Magician of the Desert,” returned to his birthplace of Timbuktu this week to stage a vibrant fashion show aimed at rekindling hope, peace, and pride in the historic city.

Through his initiative, “La Caravane Alphadi,” the 68-year-old designer brought his creations — and his message — to northern Mali, where years of violence by armed groups have torn communities apart. The event featured a mix of local designers and models from Timbuktu, highlighting the region’s resilience and creativity.

“Modernity is not only in Paris, not only in New York, not only in Japan,” Alphadi said. “Modernity is also here at home. Understanding between us, peace between us.”

Born in Timbuktu before moving to Niger as a child, Alphadi has long used fashion as a bridge for cultural dialogue. During the show, he made an emotional appeal to Malians living abroad to reconnect with their roots and contribute to rebuilding their homeland.

“Let us all come! All those born in Timbuktu, return to your homeland, return to your hometown to work and show that this city is magical,” he said.

Regional authorities hailed the designer’s initiative as a symbol of hope.

“The ‘Alphadi caravan’ fits in with our project — the rebirth of peace and the development of Timbuktu — because it is a caravan of peace and unity,” said Issaka Nazoum, President of the Regional Council of Timbuktu.

The visit comes amid ongoing insecurity in Mali, where violence by armed groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State has displaced thousands. Despite these challenges, Alphadi’s return underscored the power of art and fashion to inspire solidarity and revive the spirit of a city once celebrated as a center of learning and culture.

For many in Timbuktu, the “Caravan of Peace” was more than a fashion show — it was a reminder that creativity and community can help rebuild what conflict has broken.