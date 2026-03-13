Niger protest EU's resolution for unconditional relase of Bazoum

Niger's government summoned the European Union's chargé d'affaires in Niamey on Thursday to protest a European Parliament resolution calling for the "immediate" release of detained former President Mohamed Bazoum.

The foreign ministry handed an official protest letter to EU representative Nicoletta Avella, strongly condemning "the EU's interference in Niger's internal affairs."

Authorities denounced a "paternalistic and condescending attitude," insisting they "will not accept any directive, wherever it comes from."

Plea from Brussels

The European Parliament overwhelmingly adopted the non-binding resolution Thursday, with 524 votes in favor.

It demands the release of Bazoum, who has been detained with his wife since the July 2023 coup. His presidential term expires April 2.

French MEP Christophe Gomart warned: "Failing to secure his release before that date would constitute a serious failure."

He recalled Bazoum was Europe's "main partner in the Sahel" fighting terrorism.

The junta, which extended its transition five years, has ignored previous calls for Bazoum's release.