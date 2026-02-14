Welcome to Africanews

Drama at Nigeria's Argungu festival as athletes collapse before finale

Red cross carry a man that collapsed after canoe racing competition at the Argungu cultural fishing festival in Argungu, in Kebbi, northern Nigeria, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.  
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Nigeria

Several athletes collapsed and were rushed to hospital on Friday during pre-finale events at the annual Argungu Fishing Festival in northwestern Nigeria, as the centuries-old cultural celebration made a triumphant return after years of security-forced suspension.

The incidents occurred during endurance contests held ahead of the grand fishing competition, which draws thousands to Kebbi State.

Despite the medical emergencies, the atmosphere remained celebratory as residents welcomed back the festival last held in 2020.

A tradition born of peace

Dating back to 1934, the festival began as a peace gesture between the Sokoto Caliphate and Kebbi Kingdom.

Today, it showcases traditional music, dance, wrestling, and canoe racing—centered on the grand contest where fishermen plunge into the Matan Fada River with gourds, racing to catch the biggest fish.

Security concerns ease

"This is an international event where people come from different countries," said resident Adamu Muazu.

Muhammad Balarabe expressed relief at the return: "We are very happy because since 2020 we couldn't hold it due to insecurity. Now we no longer have those challenges."

