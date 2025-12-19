Sudan: UN says RSF killed 1,000 civilians in Zamzam refugee camp in April

A UN report released on Thursday said that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had killed at least 1,000 civilians during a three-day attack on the Zamzam refugee camp in Sudan's Darfur region last April.

It's yet another accusation of serious human rights violations for the RSF: the UN Human Rights Office released a report on Thursday detailing an attack on the Zamzam refugee camp in Darfur, western Sudan, in April 2025, costing the lives of at least 1,000 civilians.

The Rapid Support Forces attacked the camp as part of their siege on el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur state.

Hundreds of civilians were reportedly the victims of summary executions, and sexual violence including rape was also documented.

Zamzam refugee camp was the largest displacement camp in Sudan with more than 500,000 people there prior to the April attacks. RSF blocked entry of food and other essential goods to the camp for months ahead of the attack, the UN report said.