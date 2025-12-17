Sudan tops humanitarian crisis watchlist for third year in a row

Sudan has topped a global humanitarian crisis watchlist for the third year in a row as a devastating civil war continues to grip the country.

The International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) annual Emergency Watchlist published on Tuesday included 20 countries at risk of worsening humanitarian crises in 2026.

Second-ranked is the occupied Palestinian territories.

In its report, the IRC warns that the world is entering what it describes as a “New World Disorder”.

It says this is marked by intensifying humanitarian crises and a sharp collapse in global funding to support vulnerable communities.

The IRC said many of the multiple conflicts around the world are driven by struggles for power and profit.

In Sudan, it says the warring parties and their international backers are benefiting from the gold trade, which has devastating impacts on civilians.

Africa dominates the latest watchlist, with 6 of the world’s 10 most crisis-affected countries and half of all active conflicts located on the continent.

The other African nations are South Sudan – placed third, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

This reflects the deepening impact of conflict, political instability, climate shocks, and economic stress across multiple regions.

The 20 countries listed account for 12 per cent of the global population but represent 89 per cent of humanitarian needs.

It also includes Haiti, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Syria and Yemen which have both been riddled with civil wars for over a decade

The IRC says without urgent action from those with power to make a difference, 2026 risks becoming the most dangerous year yet.

The group is calling for a set of binding actions in response to global crises, including the suspension of the United Nations Security Council’s veto power in cases of mass atrocities.

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April 2023 when a power struggle between the military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting.

The devastating war has killed more than 40,000 people, according to United Nations figures, but aid groups say that is an undercount and the true number could be many times higher.

This conflict created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with over 14 million people displaced, disease outbreaks, and famine spreading in parts of the country.