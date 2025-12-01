DRC: MONUSCO head Bintou Keita steps down early

Bintou Keita has stepped down from her position as Special Representative of the Secretary-General Nations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) after nearly five years.

The Guinean diplomat left Kinshasa on Sunday, according to a UN press release. The MONUSCO described her early departure, which was initially expected in February 2026, as a personal decision.

The mission praised Keita for "her dedication, leadership and exemplary professionalism."

Bintou Keita was first appointed at the helm of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo in January 2021, succeeding Algeria's Leila Zerrougui.

She became the second woman and first woman from sub-Saharan Africa to lead the MONUSCO.

Her time in office was marked by several crises. Just a few months after her nomination, she coordinated the response to the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano near Goma. At least 32 people died and over 400,000 had to evacuate.

In 2022, the MONUSCO faced protests in Goma, Beni, and Butembo. Protesters denounced the rise of insecurity and inaction of the UN in the region. The unrest killed at least 36 people, including four UN peacekeepers.

In the past year, Keita had to deal with renewed violence from M23 in eastern Congo. The Rwanda-backed rebel group seized Goma and Bukavu in the first weeks of 2025.

She held talks with M23 representatives in Goma in June, in what the MONUSCO described as "a rare dialogue approach with the rebels."

Keita's deputy, Bruno Lemarquis, will assume interim leadership until 28 December, followed by Vivian van de Perre, the deputy in charge of protection and operations.