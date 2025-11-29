Serbia and DR Congo deepen partnership in Belgrade summit

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić welcomed the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi on Friday, with full state honors. The two leaders met at the Palace of Serbia, where they held comprehensive talks focused on strengthening cooperation between their countries.
Following their bilateral meeting, Serbian and Congolese delegations convened for a plenary session, after which the presidents witnessed the ceremonial exchange of four newly signed bilateral agreements, marking an important step forward in their partnership.
President Vučić emphasized that Serbia sees major opportunities to deepen ties with the Democratic Republic of Congo in multiple sectors and expressed confidence that a new chapter of collaboration is beginning.
President Tshisekedi, thanking Serbia for its support of Congo’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, highlighted the breadth of their discussions, from security and defense to agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure.
