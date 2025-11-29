Congo, Rwanda leaders set to sign peace agreement amid M23 tensions

Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi will travel to the United States next week to sign a final peace agreement with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, aimed at ending the long-running conflict in eastern Congo. The deal, the result of months of diplomacy led by US President Donald Trump, comes amid ongoing tension over Rwanda’s alleged support for the M23 rebel group.

The Congolese government has insisted that the agreement will only move forward if Rwanda withdraws backing for the rebels. Tshisekedi confirmed the signing for December 4, while Kagame said lasting peace will depend on the commitment of all parties directly involved.

Eastern Congo has been devastated by fighting between government forces and over 100 armed groups, with the M23, allegedly supported by Rwandan troops, seizing key cities including Goma and Bukavu this year. The unrest has deepened one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

A spokesperson for Tshisekedi emphasized that the peace deal will not allow the integration of M23 fighters, and that Congo’s territorial integrity remains non-negotiable. Kagame, meanwhile, has expressed frustration over what he calls shifting commitments by Congolese authorities, underscoring the delicate path ahead to achieve lasting peace in the region.