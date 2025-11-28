Africa Cup of Nations trophy kicks off global tour in London

The Africa Cup of Nations trophy was unveiled in London on Thursday, as it begins its tour ahead of next month's tournament.

Dubbed the Morocco 2025 Diaspora Tour, the event celebrates African football's spirit and will travel from London to Paris and then on to Tokyo.

Kenya's former midfielder Victor Wanyama was among the notable figures present at the unveiling. He touched on the difficulties some teams have faced in qualifying for the tournament.

"You go through a lot; it’s not easy. It takes great effort, both physically and technically, to reach that level. Nothing comes easy—nobody is there to joke. African football is incredibly competitive, and both players and teams are deeply committed. It can never be easy," Victor Wanyama said.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) returns this December, with Morocco set to host the continent’s premier football event. The tournament kicks off on December 21, 2025, and runs until the final on January 18, 2026.

Matches will be held in major cities including Casablanca, Marrakech, Rabat, and Agadir, with AFCON 2025 promising a showcase of African talent, spirit, and unity.

"African people have a deep passion for football. Many countries are rising from obscurity and making a name for themselves—look at Madagascar. A few years ago, few recognized them, but now they've shown their abilities on the pitch and are considered one of Africa’s top footballing nations," said Victor Wanyama.

Star players expected to feature prominently include Senegal’s Sadio Mané, known for his speed and skill, and Morocco’s captain Achraf Hakimi, celebrated for his leadership and dynamic play down the wing.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah will also be in the spotlight as he leads the Pharaohs’ pursuit of another title. Young talents such as Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus are eager to leave their mark and join AFCON's storied history.