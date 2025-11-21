Fátima Bosch Fernández crowned Miss Universe 2025 amid pageant turmoil

Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025, securing an electrifying victory at the center of a turbulent pageant in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old contestant became the emotional core of the event after facing public bullying from one of the hosts, yet she maintained her composure and ultimately triumphed on the global stage.

Reflecting on her win, Bosch said she hopes to be remembered as someone who “changed a little bit the prototype of what is a Miss Universe, and a real person that gives the heart.”

The controversy surrounding the event escalated when a sharp-tongued scolding directed at Bosch sparked widespread outrage, prompting a walkout, a wave of feminist solidarity, and a tearful, dramatic apology from the organizer responsible.

Despite the chaos, Bosch prevailed, with Thailand’s 29-year-old Praveenar Singh named first runner-up and Venezuela’s Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser finishing in third place.