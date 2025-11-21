Al Ahly and JS Kabylie to face off in CAF group-stage opener

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are gearing up for a massive showdown as they prepare to face JS Kabylie in their CAF Champions League group-stage opener this Saturday at Cairo International Stadium. And the atmosphere is expected to be electric,security authorities have approved maximum stadium capacity, meaning a full house of roaring fans will be behind the Red Devils.

Al Ahly enter the group stage in strong form, having played two matches so far in this year’s Champions League, two wins, no draws, and no losses, showing early signs of a team determined to reclaim continental glory.

Meanwhile, JS Kabylie are not arriving quietly. The Algerian side completed their final training session in Cairo on Friday, putting the last touches on their strategy for the crucial clash. Their Champions League run has been flawless so far: four matches, four wins, and a perfect three points per game, a statement of intent as they step onto Egyptian soil.

With both sides boasting unbeaten records, Saturday’s match is shaping up to be a classic North African battle, fueled by history, rivalry, and the hunger to dominate the group from day one.

Fans across the continent are gearing up for what could be one of the standout fixtures of the early Champions League season, a clash of power, passion, and pure football drama.