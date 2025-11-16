First strong winter rains soak Gaza's makeshift shelters

Winter's first strong rainfall sent water cascading through parts of Gaza's sprawling Muwasi tent camp on Saturday, as the territory struggles to cope with flooding and devastated infrastructure after two years of war.

Residents attempted to dig trenches to keep the water from flooding their tents, as intermittent rain that began on Friday dripped through tears in tarpaulins and makeshift shelters. The bursts soaked families' scant belongings. Strong winds can also topple tents and hamper attempts to gather scarce food and supplies.

Two weeks ago, Bassil Naggar bought a new tent on the black market for the equivalent of about $712, because the summer sun had worn his old tent thin. Still, rainwater was leaking through.

“I spent all (Friday) pushing water out of my tent,” Naggar said, adding that his neighbors’ tents and belongings were wrecked. “Water puddles are inches high, and there is no proper drainage.”

Barefoot children splashed in puddles as women made tea outside under dark clouds. Some people tried to shelter in destroyed buildings, even those at risk of collapse, with gaping holes covered by pieces of plastic.

According to the United Nations, Muwasi was sheltering up to 425,000 displaced Palestinians earlier this year, the vast majority in makeshift temporary tents, after Israel's war with Hamas displaced most of Gaza's population of over 2 million people.

The Israeli defense body in charge of humanitarian aid in Gaza has said it is allowing in winterization materials including blankets and heavy tarps, but aid organizations warn the efforts are far from sufficient when winter temperatures plummet and the wind whips off the Mediterranean.