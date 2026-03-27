Athletes run in Gaza Strip's first 'marathon' in more than two years

For the first time in more than two years, athletes in the embattled Gaza Strip have taken part in what has been described as a “marathon”.

The race on Friday, organised by Emirati group Al Fares Al Shahm, took place as the US-brokered ceasefire in the Palestinian territory is largely holding.

Some 300 participants from across the enclave wearing white numbered shirts ran to the backdrop of cheering fans.

A participant from Nuseirat, Kamel Khatib, said it was great to feel free again.

“It’s wonderful to have a ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed ... Salah al-Din street was once difficult to walk on, but today we are participating in a marathon, and this is a wonderful feeling.”

They ran just 4 kilometres, far short of the standard 42 kilometre distance for a marathon, along Salah al-Din Street which spans the entire length of the territory.

But the excitement was palpable. Mahmoud Abu Sbeitan, a participant from Deir al-Balah, said he was proud to have come first in the race.

"During this war and the difficult circumstances we are facing, it was a wonderful feeling today, after a break from sports for more than two years,” he said.

After more than two years of war and widespread destruction, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic despite the fragile truce.

The United Nations says only limited numbers of trucks are entering the territory, leading to spiralling food prices and shortages of medicine and other essential goods.