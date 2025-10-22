Welcome to Africanews

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr to play his first U16 tournament for Portugal

By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has been called up to Portugal's Under-16 squad for the first time.

Fifteen-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who is at Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr where his father plays, has been included in a 22-player squad for the Federations Cup Tournament in Turkey.

The youth tournament will feature matches against teams from Turkey, Wales and England between October 30 and November 4. His selection comes after he was called up for Portugal Under-15s in May and his progression continues the prospect of him sharing a pitch with his father.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has also spent time in the youth set-up at Juventus and Manchester United, his father having played for both clubs before moving to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022.

Ronaldo, who made his debut for the under-15s in 2001, has won 223 caps and scored 143 goals for Portugal, both world records in men's international football.

