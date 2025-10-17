Cristiano Ronaldo extends reign as highest-paid footballer

Football
The portuguese international is the world's highest-paid footballer, according to a Forbes assessment.
It is the sixth time Ronaldo is claiming the top spot in the last ten years.
The news comes just days after Bloomberg reported that the 40-year-old had become the first billionaire footballer with a net worth of $1.4 billion.
With earnings estimated at $280 million, the Al Nassr star will earn more than double that of Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, who is projected to gross $130 million. The earnings include on and off-field revenues.
In third spot is France's Karim Benzema who earns $104 million a year courtesy of his lucractive contract at Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad.
Senegal's Sadio Mane who also plies his trade in Saudi Arabia is a distant eighth with $54 million.
