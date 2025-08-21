Benin mourns footballer Razak Omotoyossi

Razak Omotoyossi's former teammates eulogised him as 'a servant of Beninese football.'

Omotoyossi featured for Benin more than forty times in a space of twelve years.

He played at the 2008 and 2010 AFCONS . He became one of the best scorers in the history of Beninese football, along with Stéphane Sessègnon and Steve Mounié.

Omotoyossi scored 21 goals in 47 appearances between 2004 and 2016.

He passed away in neighboring Nigeria where he had been living. He was 39.

His professional career took him to clubs in numerous countries, including Moldova, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, and France, where he played for French club FC Metz.

In a statement, the club offered its condolences to Razak Omotoyossi's family and friends.

Omotoyossi was reportedly experiencing financial difficulties, and had recently appealed for help on social media.