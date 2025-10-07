Madagascar: Junior doctors join Gen Z-led protest movement as pressure mounts on president

Protests were ongoing in the streets of Madagascar on Tuesday, a day after President Andry Rajoelina appointed a new prime minister. In Antananarivo, anger has spread to the healthcare sector.

Hundreds of medical students and junior doctors left Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital — the largest public hospital in Antananarivo — on Tuesday to march to the Ministry of Health.

The demonstration quickly escalated. A few metres from the ministry, police blocked the way. After over an hour of negotiations, security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Medical students and junior doctors went on strike to demand better working conditions and an improved healthcare system.

“We are doing this for the Malagasy people because the quality of care in Madagascar is very poor", said one protester. "We will not return to work until our demands are met."

Medical students in Madagascar receive an hourly wage equivalent to 25 euro cents. Junior doctors are paid barely €100 per month (€1 per hour) and are demanding a pay rise to €240.

“In terms of equipment and infrastructure, the situation is already so precarious—that’s the only word that can describe it. In terms of workload, doctors see around 50 to even 100 patients in some hospitals", Dr. Santatra Andriamanantsoa told Africanews.

In protest, junior doctors have announced the suspension of minimum service in public hospitals.

This comes just after Andry Rajoelina on Monday appointed a new prime minister from the ranks of the military in an attempt to ease the crisis.

The president said he planned to hold a "national dialogue" with various groups on Wednesday, after youth protesters issued a 48-hour ultimatum for him to agree to their demands or face a national strike.