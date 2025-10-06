Madagascar president names army general as new prime minister

The appointment of Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo comes a week after President Andriy Rajoelina fired his cabinet following days of protests.

Hailing from the administrative corps, Zafisambo studied at the Antsirabe Military Academy in 1991 before receiving his secondary military training in France, French broadcaster RFI reported.

The demonstrations which were prompted by frustration of electricity and water cuts have entered their third week.

They are mostly led by students and youthful activists.

Demonstrators rallied again on Monday even as security forces responded with tear gas. Calls for the president to resign have been growing louder.

In a speech on Saturday, Rajoelina said he he was ready to listen but ignored calls to step down.

He accused his opponents of seeking to overthrow his government.

In a meeting with members of the civil society Monday, he ruled out seeking a third term.