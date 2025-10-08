Madagascar: Protesters reject president's offer of dialogue and call for general strike

Youth protesters in Madagascar refused to hold talks with President Andry Rajoelina on Wednesday and accused authorities of repression.

The head of state had called for a “national dialogue” with various groups, including spiritual leaders, students and youth representatives.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, protesters said they rejected what they called “a mockery of dialogue.”

"We refuse the president's invitation to talks. We will not engage in dialogue with a regime that represses, assaults, and humiliates its youth in the streets."

Instead, they have called for a national strike after their 48-hour ultimatum to the president expired.

The union of Madagascar junior doctors joined the call and denounced police repression of their Tuesday demonstrations.

The United Nations said last week that at least 22 people had been killed and 100 injured since the protests began.

The current Gen Z-led protest movement in Madagascar has been ongoing since 25 September.

Sparked by anger over water and power shortages, it has evolved into a wider condemnation of rampant poverty and government corruption, with protesters calling for Andry Rajoelina's resignation.

The president's attempts to ease the crisis — firing his cabinet and appointing a new prime minister from the military — have failed and protesters keep on returning to the streets.