Six countries encourage peaceful dialogue in Madagascar crisis

Anti-government protesters in Madagascar declared a "strategic withdrawal" on Thursday, pausing a week of youth-led demonstrations as international diplomats intensified calls for constructive dialogue to resolve a political crisis sparked by allegations of misgovernance and crippling utility outages.

The embassies of Germany, France, Britain, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and the European Union delegation issued a joint statement urging all parties to engage in "constructive dialogue."

This international appeal comes after President Andry Rajoelina dissolved his government on Monday in a bid to quell the unrest, which has left at least 22 people dead according to the UN—a toll disputed by the government.

A strategic pause by a youth-led "Gen-Z" movement

The "Gen Z" movement spearheading the protests announced a 24-hour "strategic withdrawal" in the capital to protect the "health and strength" of its participants, marking the first break in daily protests since they began on September 25.

The group clarified that this pause did not signal an end to their campaign, which has spread from Antananarivo to other cities.

Deep-rooted crises fueling unrest

The protests highlight deeper issues plaguing the resource-rich nation.

Despite its potential, Madagascar remains one of the world's poorest countries, with about 75% of its 32 million people living in poverty and endemic corruption.

The initial demonstrations over water and power cuts have evolved into a broader challenge to Rajoelina's authority, a former coup leader who has held power for over a decade.