Nigeria suspends doctors over Adichie son’s death

Nigeria’s medical regulator has taken disciplinary action against three doctors in connection with the death of the young son of celebrated Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) announced the provisional suspension of the medical director of a Lagos-based private hospital along with two other physicians while investigations into the case continue.

The decision follows the death of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege, one of Adichie’s twins, who died on 7 January after complications reportedly developed during preliminary medical procedures at Euracare Hospital in Lagos.

According to findings from the MDCN investigative panel, there is sufficient initial evidence suggesting possible medical negligence in how the child’s treatment was handled. The inquiry also examined the role of Atlantis Hospital, which was involved in aspects of the child’s care.

The three doctors have been barred from practising medicine while their cases are reviewed by a professional disciplinary tribunal. Their final fate — which could include the permanent loss of their licences — will depend on the tribunal’s ruling.

Dr Munir Bature, spokesperson for the Nigerian Medical Association, confirmed the temporary suspensions and said the disciplinary process is ongoing.

“The final outcome will depend on the tribunal once it reviews the evidence and hears the case,” he said.

None of the doctors involved has publicly responded to the allegations.

Adichie’s family previously accused the hospital of serious negligence, alleging that medical staff failed to provide oxygen when needed and administered excessive sedation to the child — actions they believe triggered cardiac arrest.

Euracare Hospital expressed condolences to the family but has rejected claims of wrongdoing.

A formal inquest into the child’s death is scheduled to begin on 14 April at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos. The coroner will hear testimony from medical specialists and hospital officials in an effort to determine exactly what happened and establish the cause of death.

The case has intensified scrutiny of Nigeria’s healthcare system, with many Nigerians raising concerns about patient safety and medical accountability.

In response to the public reaction, the country’s health ministry acknowledged ongoing structural weaknesses in the system and announced plans to set up a national task force focused on strengthening clinical governance and improving patient safety standards.

Adichie is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential contemporary writers. Her novels, including Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, have earned international acclaim. Her essay We Should All Be Feminists gained global attention after being featured in Beyoncé’s song Flawless, and she was named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2015.

Her work frequently explores identity, gender and migration, cementing her reputation as a leading voice in modern African literature.