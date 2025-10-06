Cameroon’s Issa Tchiroma draws massive crowd in Douala ahead of election

Tens of thousands of people gathered behind the esplanade of the Omnisports stadium in Douala on Sunday to listen to presidential candidate and former minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

Despite eight hours of waiting and rain in Cameroon’s economic capital, supporters were not discouraged as they promised to cast their vote for the candidate of the Cameroon National Salvation Front.

"He is so beloved by the Cameroonian people, and I don't think we've ever seen a crowd like the one today," said supporter Mohamadou Hadji.

"This is a great testament to the Cameroonian people's support for Issa Tchiroma Bakary, to whom we promise a 100% victory on 12 October," he added.

Issa Tchiroma arrived in Douala like a rockstar, surrounded by a sea of people.

He came from rallies in the English-speaking cities of Buea and Limbé and addressed the crowd that had been waiting for him along the way.

Issa Tchiroma also directly appealed to incumbent president Paul Biya, urging him to acknowledge his defeat on the evening of the upcoming election.

"You will call your opponent, who was chosen by the people, to say, 'Mr. President, I concede defeat. Congratulations, and today you will go down in history!'," Tchiroma told the crowd.

For the audience, the rally was a historic effort that will need to be confirmed in the ballot box.

“All we want is for us to all vote for the same person[and] to monitor our votes and check our ballots, so that on the evening of 12 October, we can proclaim our own victory, and that President Tchiroma becomes President of Cameroon", said supporter Taddoum Moïse.

The candidate also took the opportunity to denounce the threats he has received from the current administration.

He went on to warn the territorial administration, the electoral commission, and the Constitutional Council that the people will demand his victory by any means necessary in case of fraud on the night of the election.