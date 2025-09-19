Cameroon: Brenda Biya says to not vote for her father, president Paul Biya

The president's only daughter published a video on social media on Thursday in which she appealed to voters and told them to not cast their ballot for her father in the upcoming presidential election.

Paul Biya, incumbent president of Cameroon, might have not imagined his campaign for his planned seventh re-election as president to take such a turn. The reason? His only daughter, Brenda Biya, called for Cameroon's population to not vote for her father in a video published on her TikTok account on Thursday.

In the video, which the 27-year-old was taken in Switzerland, Brenda Biya said that she would "cut" all contact with her parents and said that her family had mistreated her, as well as people close to her "wanting her dead".

She then pivoted to politics, saying that she would not "vote for Paul Biya" and that she "hoped there would be another president".

The video has gone viral and has been welcomed by the political opposition. No known official reaction has come from the presidency or the government.

Brenda Biya previously caused controversy with other videos on several occasions, notably showing herself dancing and also through a video published last year announcing her homosexuality, a sexual orientation which is deeply frowned upon on Cameroon.