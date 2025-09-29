Presidential campaign kicks off in Cameroon as opposition hopes to defeat Paul Biya

Cameroon's presidential campaign officially kicked off on Saturday, with initially 12 candidates in the running ahead of the election on 12 October. The vote could extend or end Paul Biya's 43 years in power.

Among those who hope to defeat the long-serving president is his former ally Bello Bouba Maigari. The ex-tourism minister launched his campaign with a rally in Douala.

"Monitor the vote counting process. Reject any fraud. Don't let your victory be stolen. Real change will come from the people, and no one will be able to stop it if you stand as its guardian," he told supporters.

During the event, Maigari presented two presidential candidates, Ateki Seta Carson and Akere Muna, who have withdrawn from the race and formed a coalition with him.

This comes as calls are being made from all sides for a coalition between him and the other strong contender in this presidential election, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who according to his team will enter the campaign this week.

Opposition leaders agree on the need to unite behind a single figure, but they’re struggling to decide on who that should be.

Hundreds of people showed up in Douala on Sunday to support Cabral Libii, one of the youngest candidates in the race. At 45 years old, the former renowned journalist had finished third in the 2018 presidential election.

"We want a new person as head of state because since I was born, I have only known one president," said one Libii supporter.

"For once, we need someone new, a young person like Cabral, that's why I support him. I support his initiative."

About 8 million voters have registered for the upcoming election. Incumbent leader Paul Biya is seeking an eighth term in office. At 92 years old, he is the world’s oldest president.