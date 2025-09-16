Cameroon's youth stand at a crossroads ahead of the presidential election

With just a few weeks to go before the presidential election in October, Cameroon’s youth, who represent more than 60% of the population, find themselves at a crossroads.

Despite an official youth unemployment rate of 6.23% in 2024, countless young Cameroonians struggle to find stable work.

As the country prepares to vote, they are torn between hope for real change and frustration over their daily economic struggles.

“We are just hoping that things get better because the situation of the country is getting tough by the day and we are hoping that whoever wins the election should see into the situation, the problems the citizens are facing," said Chindo Neola, a hairstylist in Yaoundé.

Many in the bustling streets of the capital are optimistic about casting their ballot.

"As a citizen, it is my birthright, it is a time where I need to decide for the fate of this country for the next seven years and I am going in with a lot of optimism,” said Yoh Blaise Mawoh, a youth leader.

Fabrice Lena, the CEO of an organisation aimed at empowering the country’s youth, said his generation is running out of patience.

"We are at the elastic limit of patience to live under the leadership of one person,” he said. “So I think that we are going to cast the vote of hope come 12 October 2025."

For some analysts, young voters represent a decisive force. If they mobilise massively and demand transparent results, they could end decades of single-party rule.

But “Cameroonian youths are not yet up to the level of coordinated action that is independent of politics," said Ngala Desmond, a political analyst.

For their numbers to translate into political power, young people should organise and perhaps "learn from other countries" with movements such as #ENDSARS in Nigeria, according to Ngala Desmond, a political analyst.

Cameroonians will cast their ballot on 12 October. Incumbent president Paul Biya said in July he would seek re-election despite rumors that his health is failing.

At 93 years old, he has been in power since 1982 and is the world's oldest head of state.