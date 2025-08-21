Legal challenge targets president Biya’s bid for eighth term

President Paul Biya, aged 92 and poised to seek an eighth term in the October elections, now faces a significant legal obstacle.

Akere Tabeng Muna, a prominent opposition candidate and former bar president, has filed a formal petition with the Constitutional Council alleging that Biya is constitutionally ineligible to run under Article 118 of the electoral code. The motion cites Biya’s advanced age, recurrent health absences, and presumed dependency on third parties as grounds for disqualification. Muna emphasizes that this is not a political attack but a legal imperative to uphold the state of law. The ruling is expected this Friday at 11 a.m. at the Palais des Congrès in the capital.

This move comes amidst further constraints on fair competition. Recently, the Constitutional Council upheld the exclusion of Paul Biya’s major rival, Maurice Kamto, from the ballot—raising serious doubts over the credibility of the electoral process. Human Rights Watch has condemned the decision, and pro-Kamto protesters were tear-gassed during demonstrations in Yaoundé.

Biya, in power since 1982, remains one of the longest-serving—and oldest—heads of state globally, with his candidacy already confirmed via social media.

As Cameroonians await the court’s verdict, tensions run high, reflecting widespread concerns over health, governance, and ballot integrity in a country where President Biya’s grip shows no sign of easing.