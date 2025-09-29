Cameroon’s presidential race starts with cautious optimism

The presidential campaign officially opened on Saturday in a subdued atmosphere, marked by a candidate defying a separatist lockdown, another building a coalition, and the conspicuous absence of both the long-ruling incumbent and a prominent opposition figure, setting the stage for a tense electoral contest.

In the restive city of Bamenda, Social Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Joshua Osih launched his campaign in defiance of a separatist-imposed lockdown.

He positioned himself as the candidate best equipped to end the nearly decade-long security crisis in the English-speaking regions.

"No other candidate knows the North-West and South-West better than I do," Osih stated, pledging to prioritize peace from the first days of his mandate if elected.

Coalition building and confident supporters

In the capital, Yaoundé, candidate Bello Bouba Maigari held a more low-key launch, where he was joined by Ateki Sexta Carson, one of the 11 other candidates who has withdrawn from the race to support him.

"You see me today as a particularly happy candidate," Maigari said, announcing a strengthened and united front.

His supporters expressed full confidence, with one, Marie Jeanne Abega, declaring, "We have prepared President Bello to rise to the top of the Republic... he has taken power and will become the third President of Cameroon."

An invisible incumbent and a missing rival

The ruling party campaign also began without its candidate, the 89-year-old incumbent Paul Biya, who was absent.

Despite his invisibility, his supporters, particularly the youth, maintained that after 43 years in power, he remains the country's best hope.

Meanwhile, a notable absence from the opposition side was prominent candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, whose team stated they are finalizing his program for release this week.

With just 13 days remaining, all candidates face the urgent task of convincing nearly 8 million registered voters across the nation.