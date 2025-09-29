Zambian farmers sue Chinese mining company over toxic spill

Dozens of Zambian farmers have filed a lawsuit against Chinese company Sino-Metals Leach (SML), alleging that a massive toxic spill from its mining waste dam has contaminated their land and water, posing severe health risks and demanding millions in compensation.

The lawsuit follows a February disaster near Kitwe, in Zambia's copper belt, where a dam burst released tens of millions of liters of mining waste.

According to the clean-up company Drizit, hired by Zambia's environmental agency, the actual spill volume is 20 times greater than SML's initial estimates.

The waste contained dangerous levels of cyanide, arsenic, copper, and cadmium—substances the World Health Organization links to cancer and birth defects.

Lawsuit demands relocation and compensation

The legal action, representing around 50 farmers, seeks $220 million from SML.

The plaintiffs demand the funds be used for an independent environmental impact assessment, a comprehensive health evaluation, and their immediate relocation while awaiting full compensation.

This is the second such case against SML in weeks, after 176 local residents filed a separate complaint.

Company denies allegations

Sino-Metals Leach has rejected the claims, stating the lawsuit is unfounded.

The company maintains it has fulfilled its rehabilitation and restoration obligations in line with Zambian government guidelines, setting the stage for a contentious legal battle over environmental accountability and community health.