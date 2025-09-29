Hamas denies receiving new Gaza ceasefire proposal ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Hamas has denied receiving any new proposals from mediators regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, the group said in a press statement on Sunday.

Hamas said it was willing to consider any proposals presented by the mediators "positively and responsibly," in a manner that preserves the national rights of the Palestinian people.

The group also said ceasefire negotiations have been stalled since Israel struck members of its leadership in Doha earlier in September.

This statement comes amid reports of a new ceasefire proposal by the United States to end Israel's war in Gaza.

The 21-point plan includes the handover of all Israeli hostages within 48 hours and the gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza, according to three Arab officials briefed on the issue.

It also calls for an end to Hamas rule of Gaza as well as the disarmament of the militant group, the officials said. Hundreds of Palestinians, including many serving life sentences, will be released by Israel, according to the proposal.

The plan also includes the establishment of an international security force to take over law enforcement in post-war Gaza, they said.

Donald Trump discussed the plan with Arab and Islamic leaders in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week.

The US president is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

The meeting comes at a critical moment, with Israel being increasingly isolated and Trump showing signs of frustration after Israel’s attack in Qatar.