US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on humanitarian aid into Gaza

Gaza  


By Rédaction Africanews

Gaza

A UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of captives was vetoed by the US on Thursday—the sixth time the US has done so regarding the Gaza war at the UN's most powerful body.

All 14 other members of the Security Council voted in favour of the resolution but the US envoy said the text did not go far enough in condemning Hamas or recognise Israel's right to defend itself.

Morgan Ortagus, Counselor of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations says "This resolution draws a dangerous false equivalence between Israel and Hamas. There can be no equating the two, full stop. The hostages in this resolution are a mere afterthought. The United States will never accept this."

The vote came just days before the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly, where major US allies, including the UK and France, are expected to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

The move, a largely symbolic measure, is strongly opposed by Israel and the US.

