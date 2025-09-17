EU lays out toughest plan to pressure Israel to end war in Gaza

The European Union laid out on Wednesday its toughest plan yet to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza as Palestinians fled en masse from Israeli tanks, drones and troops pushing deeper into the coastal enclave ravaged by 23 months of war.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, urged the 27 member nations to increase tariffs on some Israeli goods and impose sanctions on 10 Hamas leaders, Israeli settlers, and two members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"The aim is not to punish Israel. The aim is to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza," Kallas said.

The sanctions would freeze any European assets of the individuals and ban travel within the EU.

The EU is Israel's largest trading partner, so the tariffs might have far-reaching effects on Israel's economy, which is already rattled by the cost of a long war.

Roughly 32 million euros ($37.5 million) in bilateral funds controlled by the European Commission would be immediately suspended.

The commission also gives support to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel denies there is starvation in Gaza and says it allows in enough humanitarian aid.

The 27-nation EU has been split over the past 23 months of war in the Gaza Strip.

It's unclear whether a majority will agree to endorse the sanctions and trade measures.

The bloodshed in Gaza has prompted protests in multiple European cities, from Amsterdam to Barcelona, and fueled criticism of Brussels' bureaucracy over its perceived inability to meaningfully pressure Israel to halt military operations and let in more humanitarian aid.

The death count in Gaza is nearing 65,000 Palestinians since the war began Oct. 7, 2023, with a Hamas-led attack on Israel, according to health officials in the enclave.

"We regret having to take this step. However, we believe it is both appropriate and proportionate given the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza," said Maroš Šefčovič, the European Commission trade representative.