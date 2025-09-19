Macron slams Gaza offensive, signals Iran sanctions snapback

French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized Israel’s military offensive in Gaza City, calling it “absolutely unacceptable” and “a huge mistake” in an interview aired Thursday on Israel’s Channel 12.

Macron announced that France will formally recognize a Palestinian state on Monday, during a New York conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia on the two-state solution as the U.N. General Assembly opens.

"We have to recognize the legitimate right of Palestinian people to have a state. And if you don’t give a political perspective, in fact you just put them in the hands of those who are just proposing a security approach, an aggressive approach," he said.

The decision has angered Israel and the United States. More than 140 countries — including several in Europe — already recognize Palestinian statehood.

The French president also called the Gaza operation “a failure”, citing “so many civilian casualties and victims” that he said have damaged Israel’s credibility “not just in the region but in public opinions everywhere.”

The war, triggered by Hamas-led militants killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 others on October 7, has left at least 65,141 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza health officials.

Asked about sanctions, Macron warned that continued Israeli military operations could spark a debate in Europe.

He also signaled a hardening stance toward Iran’s nuclear program, confirming that sanctions are likely to be reinstated by the end of the month.

Macron said: "France has always been a very demanding and clear and consistent player on the Iranian issue… As they are unclear and they don't provide any clear commitment on that, yes, this is a European position and we've worked with our British and German colleagues. We will put the snapback.”

The remarks underscore Macron’s attempt to balance growing tensions in the Middle East with European unity on Iran — even as Paris prepares to break new ground in support of Palestinian statehood.