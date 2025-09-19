Israel's military incursion in Gaza driving new waves of displacement

Palestinians keep fleeing from Gaza City and northern Gaza Strip following daily strikes as Israeli forces pressed on with a new ground offensive in Gaza City.

More people and long lines of vehicles are seen leaving, with some taking more than 24 hours to move.

Israel is waging a major ground offensive in Gaza City that has forced nearly 250,000 Palestinians to flee, according to the United Nations.

Hundreds of thousands remained in the city, the territory’s largest and already in ruins from nearly two years of war and struggling with famine.

The latest Israeli operation, which started Tuesday, further escalates a conflict that has roiled the Middle East and likely pushes any ceasefire farther out of reach.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 others. Forty-eight hostages, fewer than half believed to be alive, remain in Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 65,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel has already destroyed vast areas of Gaza, displaced around 90% of the population and caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with experts announcing a famine in Gaza City.