Israel strike in Qatar draws global condemnation

The United Nations and the Arab League have strongly condemned Israel after it launched a strike targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar on Tuesday.

Israeli officials said the attack was aimed at Hamas’ headquarters in Doha, though details of how it was carried out remain unclear. An Israeli military spokesman suggested the air force was involved. Despite the strike, Qatar Airways flights continued to land in the capital, while Qatari air force jets were seen patrolling the skies.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm, saying Qatar had been playing a constructive role in ceasefire talks.

“I condemn this flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar. All parties must work towards a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it.”

The Arab League also denounced the attack, with Secretary General Ahmed Abou Gheit accusing Israel of ignoring the consequences of what he called its “shameful actions.”

The strike threatens to further complicate already stalled negotiations over ending the war in Gaza, even as fears mount of a new Israeli military offensive.